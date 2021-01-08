Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from New Jersey

Brian Sicknic grew up in South River and most recently lived in Springfield, Virginia.
The 42-year-old appears to have graduated from Middlesex County Vocational Technical High School in East Brunswick in 1997.
He wrote numerous pieces about veterans and military affairs for the local Home News Tribune newspaper, which covers Middlesex County.
Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement:
"United States Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick embodied the selfless spirit of his native state. Officer Sicknick was a product of South River and a graduate of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools. Before joining the Capitol Police, he was Staff Sergeant Sicknick with the New Jersey Air National Guard. He was a Fire Team Member and Leader with the 108th Security Force Squadron, 108th Wing, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, and his six years of service included overseas deployments in support of Operation Southern Watch and Operation Enduring Freedom. Tammy and I send our deepest condolences to Officer Sicknick's family and friends, as well as to his United States Capitol Police colleagues and the Guardsmen and Guardswomen he served alongside. We thank him for his service to our nation. Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection. His needless murder at the hands of a mob bent on overthrowing the Constitution he had dedicated his life to upholding is shocking. It is my fervent hope that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly identified and brought to justice."
Lt. Col. Barbara Brown, State Public Affairs Officer, New Jersey National Guard, also released a statement:
"We are saddened by the loss of one of our former New Jersey National Guard Citizen-Airman, Staff Sgt Brian D. Sicknick. Staff Sgt Sicknick enlisted in the New Jersey Air National Guard in 1997 as a traditional drilling Guard member. He served as a Fire Team Member and Leader at the 108th Security Force Squadron, 108th Wing, located at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ. He deployed to Saudi Arabia in 1999 in support of Operation Southern Watch and Kyrgyzstan in 2003 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He was honorably discharged in 2003. Staff Sgt Sicknick's commitment to service and protect his community, state, and nation will never be forgotten. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family, friends and those who worked with him during his law enforcement career."
Sicknick had been with the Capitol Police since July 2008.
"After a day of fighting for his life, he passed away a hero," his brother told ABC News. "I would like to thank all of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement for the incredible compassion and support they have shown my family. My family and I hope that our privacy can be respected as we grieve. Thank you."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi order the flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in the wake of Sicknick's death.
"On behalf of the House of Representatives, I send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the Capitol complex and protecting those who serve and work here," she said. "The perpetrators of Officer Sicknick's death must be brought to justice."
The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. has opened a federal murder investigation into Sicknick's death, three law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News.
The investigation is currently being conducted jointly between the FBI and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, with cooperation from the U.S. Capitol police.
The first comment from the White House on the officer's death came in a written statement from Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere:
"Anytime a member of law enforcement dies in the line of duty it is a solemn reminder to us all that they run toward danger to maintain peace," it read. "The President and the entire Administration extend our prayers to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's family as we all grieve the loss of this American hero."
Protesters were urged by Trump during a rally near the White House earlier Wednesday to head to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Biden's presidential victory. The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.
One protester, a woman, was shot to death by Capitol Police, and there were dozens of arrests. Three other people died after "medical emergencies" related to the breach.