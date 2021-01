Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from New Jersey

The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick was injured "while physically engaging with protesters" during the riot.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- The Capitol Police officer who died overnight from injuries sustained during Wednesday's riot in Washington, DC, is originally from New Jersey.Brian Sicknic grew up in South River and most recently lived in Springfield, Virginia.The 42-year-old appears to have graduated from Middlesex County Vocational Technical High School in East Brunswick in 1997.He wrote numerous pieces about veterans and military affairs for the local Home News Tribune newspaper, which covers Middlesex County.Governor Phil Murphy released the following statement:Lt. Col. Barbara Brown, State Public Affairs Officer, New Jersey National Guard, also released a statement:Sicknick had been with the Capitol Police since July 2008."After a day of fighting for his life, he passed away a hero," his brother told ABC News. "I would like to thank all of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement for the incredible compassion and support they have shown my family. My family and I hope that our privacy can be respected as we grieve. Thank you."House Speaker Nancy Pelosi order the flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in the wake of Sicknick's death."On behalf of the House of Representatives, I send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the Capitol complex and protecting those who serve and work here," she said. "The perpetrators of Officer Sicknick's death must be brought to justice."The U.S. attorney's office in D.C. has opened a federal murder investigation into Sicknick's death, three law enforcement sources confirmed to ABC News.The investigation is currently being conducted jointly between the FBI and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, with cooperation from the U.S. Capitol police.The first comment from the White House on the officer's death came in a written statement from Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere:"Anytime a member of law enforcement dies in the line of duty it is a solemn reminder to us all that they run toward danger to maintain peace," it read. "The President and the entire Administration extend our prayers to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick's family as we all grieve the loss of this American hero."Protesters were urged by Trump during a rally near the White House earlier Wednesday to head to Capitol Hill, where lawmakers were scheduled to confirm Biden's presidential victory. The mob swiftly broke through police barriers, smashed windows and paraded through the halls, sending lawmakers into hiding.One protester, a woman, was shot to death by Capitol Police, and there were dozens of arrests. Three other people died after "medical emergencies" related to the breach.