US citizen from Brooklyn accused of becoming ISIS sniper, weapons trainer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A naturalized American citizen is accused of becoming an ISIS sniper and weapons instructor.Ruslan Maratovich Asainov, 43, who was born in Kazakhstan was arrested and transferred to the United States from the custody of Syrian Democratic Forces.Asainov is due in federal court in Brooklyn. In December 2013, he traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, to enter Syria and join ISIS, according to prosecutors.Over time, officials say Asainov rose through the ranks to become an ISIS "emir" in charge of training other ISIS members in the use of weapons. He is also accused of trying to recruit another person to travel to Syria with him to fight for ISIS."The defendant, a naturalized U.S. citizen residing in Brooklyn, turned his back on the country that took him in and joined ISIS, serving its violent ends in Syria and attempting to recruit others to its cause," stated United States Attorney Donoghue. "Our counterterrorism prosecutors and law enforcement partners will continue working relentlessly to hold accountable those like the defendant who have supported ISIS's violent agenda."In fact, in March 2015, Asainov is accused of asking a confidential informant to send him approximately $2,800 so that he could purchase a scope for his rifle. Asainov subsequently allegedly sent the confidential informant two photographs depicting the defendant holding an assault rifle fitted with a scope. Officials say he messaged one associate exclaiming, in reference to ISIS, "We are the worst terrorist organization in the world that has ever existed," and stating that he wished to die on the battlefield."This arrest serves as a warning to anyone anywhere in the world who intends to support or conduct attacks on behalf of terrorist groups against the United States - you will be brought to justice. I would like to thank our investigators and law enforcement partners for their outstanding work in taking Mr. Asainov off the battlefield and placing him into American custody," stated NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.He faces a charge of providing and attempting to provide material support, including training, services and personnel, to ISIS.----------