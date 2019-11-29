rock climbing

US climber Brad Gobright dies in Mexico after falling nearly 1,000 feet

MEXICO CITY -- Civil defense officials in northern Mexico reported Thursday that California mountain climber Brad Gobright died in a fall.

The fall occurred Wednesday at an almost sheer rock face known as Sendero Luminoso on the El Potrero Chico peak near the northern city of Monterrey.

The Nuevo Leon state civil defense office said Gobright fell about 300 meters (yards).

The publication Rock and Ice described Gobright, 31, as a native of Orange County, California, who was "one of the most accomplished free solo climbers in the world."

Mexican officials said Gobright was accompanied by another foreign climber when the accident occurred. The civil defense office described the area as "inaccessible."

In a statement, the office said, "we extend our sympathies and support to the rock climbing community."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicofatal fallrock climbingu.s. & worldfamous death
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ROCK CLIMBING
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
10-Year-Old Climbs El Capitan in Yosemite
Man completes climb that nearly killed him
Renowned climber ascends to top of obstacle that almost killed him 18 years ago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK police: Several wounded in stabbing near London Bridge
Shorter shopping season means a more intense scramble
New traffic plan means more room for shoppers, less room for drivers
NJ restaurant owner serves up kindness on Thanksgiving
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to ground during Macy's Parade
Mostly sunny but brisk for Black Friday
Show More
10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio wildlife park
Driver stabbed during road rage incident on Long Island
Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
More TOP STORIES News