FUGITIVE ARREST

U.S. marshals arrest driver accused of dragging officers

(ShutterStock)

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut --
A man accused of injuring two Connecticut police officers while driving away from a traffic stop has been arrested in New York City.

U.S. marshals say they captured 22-year-old Naquan Clarke in Queens Thursday morning. He is being detained pending extradition to Connecticut, where he faces aggravated assault charges.

Police in Bridgeport, Connecticut, say they pulled Clarke over in the early morning hours of Feb. 14 while responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officials say two officers asked Clarke to get out of the car, but he sped away. Authorities say both officers were dragged more than 30 feet by the car.

The officers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

It was not clear if Clarke has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer injuredfugitive arrestfugitiveFairfield CountyBridgeportQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FUGITIVE ARREST
Fugitive whose friend died in LI crash arrested 19 years later
Fugitive from Ohio arrested in Brooklyn thanks to one man's Google search
NJ State Police remind tourists to Cuba to be on the lookout for fugitives from US
Wanted gang member arrested in connection with violence in the Bronx, Manhattan
More fugitive arrest
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News