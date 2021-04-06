US Navy confirms 'active shooter incident' at Fort Detrick

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: 2 people shot, suspect 'down' in MD

FREDERICK, Md. -- Police in Maryland responded to an active shooter on Tuesday and said there were at least two victims, and the U.S. Navy reported an "active shooter incident" at Fort Detrick involving sailors. Police said the suspect was "down."

According to police, a shooting happened at an address where a concrete business is located and about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from Fort Detrick. The Navy did not release further details.

Jeremy Mutschler, director of marketing for Nicolock Paving Stones, said that his understanding is that the shooting was near the company's Frederick location but not at the business itself.

"One of the victims who was wounded entered our facility looking for help and we were able to assist and call the authorities," said Mutschler, who is based in New York.

Citing police, The Baltimore Sun reported that both of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
active shootershooting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
Girl, 9, calls 911 to report her family's triple murder-suicide
Victims sitting in a Bentley targeted by drive-by shooters
New CDC guidance favors soap over disinfectants to stop COVID-19
Residents ages 16+ now eligible for COVID vaccine in New York
Woman helps provide free cab rides for scared Asian New Yorkers
Woman makes history as NY town's 1st female, Latina mayor
Show More
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
New video shows hate crime suspect who punched Asian worker
Woman arrested for allegedly firing gun inside Bronx bodega
5-year-old girl grazed by bullet while playing on sidewalk
'Final Jeopardy' response surprises guest host Aaron Rodgers
More TOP STORIES News