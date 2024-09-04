Sailor was reportedly detained "on or about" Aug. 30 while on personal travel.

Pentagon looking into reports of US sailor being detained in Venezuela: US defense official

The Pentagon is aware of reports Wednesday that an American service member was recently detained in Venezuela, a U.S. official told ABC News.

The Department of Defense is "working closely" with the State Department on the matter, according to a statement from the official.

"We are aware of reports that U.S. Navy Sailor was detained on or about August 30, 2024, by Venezuelan law enforcement authorities while on personal travel to Venezuela. The U.S. Navy is looking into this and working closely with the State Department. We refer you to the State Department for additional questions," the U.S. defense official told ABC News.

The U.S. Navy believes the sailor was detained by Venezuelan law enforcement on or around Aug. 30, another U.S. defense official confirmed to ABC News.

The sailor is based on the West Coast and was not on authorized travel to Venezuela, according to the official.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.