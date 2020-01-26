US soldier dies in rollover crash in Syria: Defense Department

WASHINGTON -- A 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria, the Defense Department said Saturday.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, North Carolina

According to military officials, about 750 U.S. troops are in eastern Syria.

The incident is under investigation.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
soldiersu.s. & worldsyriasoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for 2 after alleged hate crime against transgender woman
Calif. woman diagnosed with coronavirus; 3rd case in US
Good Samaritan trying to help teen driver killed on highway
Police investigating after pregnant woman shot in Queens
AccuWeather: Mix of clouds and sun on a blustery Sunday
Patio furniture flies off roof, injuring 1 person in NYC
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
Show More
Firefighter charged with DWI after FDNY van crash on Staten Island
Authorities investigate death of newborn in Jersey City
Dogs saved from quake-ravaged Puerto Rico up for adoption in NJ
3 killed in wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway
4-year-old mistakenly shot while play-wrestling with dad dies
More TOP STORIES News