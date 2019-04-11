USC to award posthumous degree to slain NJ student Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- A young woman from New Jersey who was murdered while away at school will be given her college degree posthumously.

Samantha Josephson, 21, of Robbinsville, New Jersey, will be granted the degree at the May commencement at the University of South Carolina.

She went missing after getting into what she thought was an Uber last month. That is when police say she was abducted and killed.

Josephson was planning on going to law school at Drexel University after graduation.

