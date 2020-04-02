Coronavirus News: Take a look inside the USNS Comfort in NYC

The USNS Comfort docked Monday at Pier 90 on the West Side of Manhattan.
New video gives us a peek at the set up onboard the USNS Comfort.
Both civilian doctors and USNS Comfort doctors are working together to take on the overflow from the city's overwhelmed hospital system.
The ship is not being used to treat coronavirus patients, and anyone who is treated onboard is first screened for symptoms.
The Comfort, which was also sent to New York after the 9/11 terror attacks, has 12 operating rooms, officials said.
The ship is docked just north of a temporary hospital constructed inside the cavernous Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
State and city officials are trying to increase hospital capacity by up to 87,000 beds to handle the outbreak.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus