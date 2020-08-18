Postal Service will suspend cost-cutting changes until after election, Postmaster DeJoy says

DeJoy was already slated to appear Friday before the Senate to testify on mail delivery delays and service changes that lawmakers and others warned could imperil the November election.
Among the things DeJoy assured were:
1. Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.
2. Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.
3. No mail processing facilities will be closed.
4. Overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.
"The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall," DeJoy wrote in a statement posted on the USPS website. "Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation's election mail on time and within our well-established service standards."
Earlier Tuesday, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney hosted a "Day of Action" over the Trump Administration's actionss with a morning rally in Union Square.
"Take your feet off our necks, allow us to process the mail as we have done," said Yvette Johnson, vice president of the National Postal Mail Handlers union, at the rally. "Thank you for requesting that the postmaster general be made to answer for all of his draconian changes that he is trying to implement."
The House is set to vote Saturday on a measure, of which Maloney is a sponsor, that is expected to include $25 billion in new funding to shore up the agency and stop any planned changes.
She said she has reservations as to whether Trump would sign the bill, but she's hopeful.
"I think he would have to if the American people speak out strongly," she said. "It's outrageous. Why in the world would you want to slow down the mail? We want to speed it up. We want to fund it. Right now, the president has refused to fund it. He's come out against funding the post office because it will enable voting by mail. This is outrageous."
Just spoke exclusively with Congresswoman @CarolynBMaloney on changes at the postal service ahead of her “Day of Action.” A House vote on new funding is set for Saturday. Does she think President Trump will sign it? If the American people demand it, she says. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/mFc58BJzbx— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 18, 2020
Funding for the USPS has suddenly become a major campaign issue, with Democrats accusing President Trump of using the postal service to sabotage the election. It's a claim the president denies, instead -- and without proof -- linking mail-in voting to widespread fraud.
"You have to get voting right," he said Tuesday. "You can't have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place, sent to people who are dead, sent to dogs, cats. This is a serious situation, this isn't games. I just want to get it right. Win lose or draw, I think we will win, but win lose or draw, we have to get it right."
New York is among 10 states that are preparing legal action against the president.
The controversy began after a July 10 Trump Administration memo called for restructuring and eliminating overtime to save money. The change was proposed by DeJoy, who is also a Trump campaign donor.
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
The agency has been bleeding money for years, but critics believe the real motivation for the cuts is to slow down an expected surge in absentee ballots in the November presidential election.
"The post office, by slowing down the mail, is hurting millions of Americans, millions of New Yorkers, and it's worse during a COVID crisis," U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said. "To slow down the mail at any time is disgraceful. To slow it down during COVID is despicable and hurts people's lives."
President Trump now says he wants to save the post office, and the Trump Administration calls the lawsuit being filed by the attorneys general of those 10 states politically motivated.
Postal workers' union endorses Biden after Trump USPS comments
Now, key Republicans are also sounding the alarm.
In the pivotal swing state of Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost pleaded with Trump to postpone any needed changes to the Postal Service until after Election Day. GOP Sen. Rob Portman and other Republicans in Ohio's congressional delegation urged DeJoy to "ensure timely and accurate delivery of election-related materials."
Trump made clear last week that he was blocking $25 billion emergency aid to the Postal Service, acknowledging he wanted to curtail election mail operations, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states to help process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.
Congress is not in session but Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back to Washington over the crisis at the Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts