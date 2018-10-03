WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --Firefighters battled a smoky fire in the Woodhaven section of Queens.
The fire was reported before 7 a.m. Wednesday on 102nd Road.
Video from NewsCopter7 showed a utility pole on fire as smoke poured from a manhole nearby.
Firefighters were on the scene working to put the fire out.
There were no reports of injuries.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.
