Firefighters douse utility pole fire as smoke pours from Queens manhole

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has the details on Wednesday morning's smoky fire.

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) --
Firefighters battled a smoky fire in Queens Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported before 7 a.m. on 102nd Road in Woodhaven.

Video from NewsCopter7 showed a utility pole on fire as smoke poured from a manhole nearby.

Firefighters were on the scene working to put the fire out.

There were no reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firetransformer explosionmanhole explosionNew YorkWoodhavenQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NWS confirms tornado touched down on Long Island
11 FDNY, 3 residents hurt in East Village apartment fire
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction; plans brand revival
Presidential alert system test notification will be sent today
Police: Connecticut teens record sex act in classroom
CDC study: 1 in 3 US adults eats fast food each day
NY Times: Trump got $413M from father, much from tax dodges
Woman put in chokehold, threatened with pliers in NYC robbery
Show More
Trump mocks Ford's claims against Kavanaugh
Ex-NICU nurse accused of abusing at least 9 infants
14-year-old NJ boy pelted with paintballs in surprise attack
NYPD officer faces charges after incident in Nashville
NYPD: 2 arrested on fire escape after shakedown, kidnapping
More News