Utility shuts off water service after pair of main breaks in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A pair of broken water mains caused trouble for homes, businesses and and commuters in Jersey City Tuesday morning.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed crews working to repair the breaks in the city's downtown area.SUEZ officials said that a 12-inch valve burst on Brunswick Street between Wayne Street and Christopher Columbus Drive, while the second rupture happened on Brunswick Avenue between Montgomery Street and Christopher Columbus Avenue.Customers in the area reported extremely low or no water pressure at all, and SUEZ said that in order to complete repairs, service has been shut down for customers for the remainder of the afternoon.Buildings impacted by the shutdown are being notified.They said it is not a citywide event, but that anyone with discolored water should run it until it becomes clear.A contractor has started excavating and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.A Jersey City spokesperson said normal service should be restored by the afternoon.Water tankers are being made available at the following locations:--Brunswick Street and Christopher Columbus Drive--Old Colony Square Parking lotCustomers are reminded to bring their own containers, practice social distancing, and wear masks as you approach the tankers.Tankers will remain on site for the duration of the shutdown.----------