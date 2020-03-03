Utility worker critically injured by hit-and-run driver in New Jersey

METUCHEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A contractor performing road survey work was struck and critically injured by a hit-and-run driver on Monday morning.The incident as reported on Middlesex and Grove avenues around 9 a.m.Officials say the victim was in the crosswalk at the intersection when he was struck.Authorities are looking for the driver of a white pickup truck with an extended cab with markings on the side -- possibly a Nissan Frontier.It is believed two people were inside the suspect vehicle at the time of the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Belluscio at (732) 632-8500, or Detective Berman (732) 745-4328.----------