Father of Uvalde shooting victim retains lawyers who sued makers of rifle used in Sandy Hook

The father of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza confirmed to ABC News his daughter was one of the students killed in Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Family photo

Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza to her burial site in Uvalde, Texas, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Since 2017, mass shootings in the United States -- described as shooting incidents in which at least four people are injured or killed -- have nearly doubled year over year. Already, there have been 212 mass shooting incidents in 2022 -- a 50% increase from 141 shootings in May 2017. The graphic above shows the number of shooting incidents per state. Mobile users: Click here to see our map of mass shootings in the US from the last five years

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.