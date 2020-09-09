Upper West Side hotel will no longer house homeless amid COVID pandemic

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- After months of controversy, a hotel on the Upper West Side will no longer house homeless New Yorkers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the Department of Homeless Services said the city will cease all operations at the Lucerne hotel, as well as another one in Queens. Residents will be relocated to alternate shelters.
Thousands of homeless people were being housed in hotels on the Upper West Side of Manhattan amid the coronavirus pandemic, over worries of the threat COVID-19 causes for residents in shelters.
RELATED | Manhattan homeless hotel causing concern for nearby residents
Residents had previously said that the influx of homeless people in their neighborhood was ruining the quality of life on the Upper West Side.
John Leach has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, and he and others are providing video and photos of men obviously intoxicated, another sound asleep on the street. And they say urinating in public is common.
"I feel sorry for them, but this is not a rehabilitation thing," he said. "These guys are like anarchists, homeless. They drink, throw bottles on the ground."
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeless Services released the following statement:
"As we have said, our use of commercial hotels to combat COVID is temporary, and as part of our effort to continually review and streamline the footprint of our shelter locations, while always ensuring effective provision of services, we're beginning to relocate individuals from several commercial hotel locations to alternative non-congregate shelter locations, where we can continue to implement social distancing and provide isolation. With more than 60 commercial hotel locations utilized to combat COVID and protect our clients from this virus over the past nearly six months, these actions will begin to reduce that footprint where we can-and we are continuing to closely monitor health indicators with DOH, to determine when and how all of our clients who are residing in these temporary emergency hotel relocation sites citywide can safely return to shelter."
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Upper West Side hotel will no longer house homeless amid COVID pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News