Video of trio wanted in violent Manhattan mugging of teen

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There's new video of the suspects wanted for a violent mugging on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Police say it shows two of three suspects who approached a 16-year-old Monday afternoon as he walked down the stairs to the B/C subway line on West 86th Street.

The suspects then began punching the teen and pulling on his backpack.

When the teen dropped his phone, one of the suspects grabbed it, before another suspect punched him in the head.

The trio also ran off with his backpack and jacket.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york cityrobberymugging
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News