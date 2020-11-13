Explosion at CT Veterans Affairs hospital, serious injuries reported

WEST HAVEN, Connecticut -- There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.

State and federal investigators are responding to the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said in a text message to The Associated Press. He cited "an explosion type incident" with "serious injuries.

The television station WTNH reported that smoke could be seen rising from the building.

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city's fire marshal.

State police said they were sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

Charlie Grady, an FBI spokesperson in New Haven, said state police are leading the investigation. "The FBI will assist Connecticut State Police as needed," he said.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west havenconnecticutnew havenexplosionveteranshospitalva hospitals
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID Restrictions: NY bars, eateries, gyms closing earlier
4 firefighters hurt, businesses destroyed in Freeport fire
CT study finds restaurants are top source of COVID clusters
POLL: Should the US go into lockdown for 4-6 weeks?
NYC preparing to close schools if 3% positivity reached
Shoppers trying to buy PS5 report glitches on Walmart, Best Buy websites
Biden's COVID board co-chair pushes back on 'locking down' US
Show More
COVID Live Updates: US cases hit new record, hospitals filling
Murphy calls for municipalities to take action as COVID cases surge
Study: COVID temperature checks not very effective
Woman desperate to find wedding rings of parents she lost to COVID
Tax should be imposed on those who WFH, economists suggest
More TOP STORIES News