Vacationing first responders from New York save Florida girl from drowning

Sade Baderinwa has more on the rescue.

Eyewitness News
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WABC) --
First responders never take a day off - even on vacation.

A state trooper and a firefighter from Columbia County, New York jumped into action to save a young girl's life in Florida.

Trooper Matthew Colwell from Livingston and Hudson firefighter Jessica Campeta were at their hotel in Daytona Beach when they heard a woman scream.

They spotted a three-year-old girl floating in the pool.

Campeta did not hesitate to jump right in after the child.

The young girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

