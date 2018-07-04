DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WABC) --First responders never take a day off - even on vacation.
A state trooper and a firefighter from Columbia County, New York jumped into action to save a young girl's life in Florida.
Trooper Matthew Colwell from Livingston and Hudson firefighter Jessica Campeta were at their hotel in Daytona Beach when they heard a woman scream.
They spotted a three-year-old girl floating in the pool.
Campeta did not hesitate to jump right in after the child.
The young girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts