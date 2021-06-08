COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer now using lower doses of COVID vaccine in trials for young kids

EMBED <>More Videos

Parents mixed on signing up children for COVID vaccine

NEW YORK -- Pfizer on Tuesday announced they are moving into phase 2/3 trials in younger children at lower doses than with adults.

Based on the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity from their Phase 1 study, they've selected a dose of 10 micrograms to advance in children from ages 5-11 and 3 micrograms between 6 months to below the age of five.

Each child will still receive two doses.

The study will enroll up to 4,500 children at more than 90 clinical sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland, and Spain.

"Today marks an important next step in our efforts to understand the safety and immune response of our COVID-19 vaccine as we initiate the Phase 2/3 trial in children 5-11 years of age. Informed by the results from our Phase 1 study, we are moving forward with a 10 g dose level for this age group in a two-dose regimen," said Bill Gruber, M.D., Senior Vice President of Clinical Research and Development at Pfizer. "In the coming weeks, we plan to initiate Phase 2/3 in children 2-4 years of age and in children as young as six months to <2 years of age with a 3 g dose level in a two-dose regimen. We take a deliberate and careful approach to help us understand the safety and how well the vaccine can be tolerated in younger children. Children younger than 12 make up a significant portion of the total global population and can develop COVID-19 disease, and also can spread the virus to others. If successful, we believe vaccinating children will help further protect our communities and contribute to the evolving herd immunity."

(Video in media player above is from a previous report)

ALSO READ: Why experts say children should get the COVID vaccine when they can
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschildrencdccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
ER closed due to nursing staff shortages will reopen Friday
COVID Updates: Daily infections rising 10+% in 35 states
COVID Updates: Connecticut to hold booster clinics at nursing homes
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Show More
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
More TOP STORIES News