data journalism

When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

Many states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes for COVID-19 vaccination. See where you are in line.
By Grace Manthey, Jonathan Fagg and Adriana Aguilar
LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is starting to approve COVID-19 vaccines and the first ones are being delivered to health care providers across the country and administered this week.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

EMBED More News Videos

Where are you in line for the vaccine? See for yourself!



Answer the questions below to find out how many people in your area may get the vaccine before you. Population estimates are based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation.

Please note that prioritization may vary by state and this interactive is meant to give an estimate. You may fall into a different category based on special circumstances or different requirements in your state. The priority groups used here were determined by a special committee of the National Academies of Sciences to offer guidance to the federal and state governments.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
What 250,000 COVID-19 deaths really means
7 On Your Side Investigates top reasons ballots are rejected in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio holds COVID-19 briefing
Chicago teen dies from COVID-19 days after diagnosis
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
LIVE: Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Skater critically injured after alleged hit-and-run; driver arrested
Fired boss says COVID-19 bet at Tyson plant was 'morale boost'
Show More
Grounded Boeing 737 Max planes return for flight from Miami to NYC
FDNY to receive COVID vaccine while NYPD have to wait
FTC warns of scams ahead of 2nd round of stimulus checks
Trump's hesitation will delay stimulus payments for unemployed
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia; 1 child dead
More TOP STORIES News