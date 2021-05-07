COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-positive CA man regrets vaccine hesitancy

By Michael Chen
CARLSBAD, Calf. -- A California man who just tested positive for COVID-19 is opening up about his vaccine regrets.

Now, his painful COVID battle has changed his mind about getting the vaccine.

Robin Banks felt the first symptom last Friday night, KGTV reported.

"I had, like, a slight headache. I didn't really think much of it," he said.

However, over the next few days, the headache got worse.

"I felt like I had a metal clamp on my head. I couldn't think straight. I couldn't even see, hear or eat. I couldn't, like, really move my body," Banks described.

Banks said he got a fever and started having trouble breathing.

"Realizing I couldn't really take deep breaths. It felt like I had a weight on my chest," he said.

Banks was bedridden for nearly four days with those symptoms.

"It was one of the worst feelings I've had -- ever," he said.

Before he started feeling a little better Wednesday, when he went to a hospital and tested positive for coronavirus. The positive test came three weeks after Banks qualified to receive the COVID vaccine.

"I don't really know much about it. I thought maybe wait a little bit and see how it goes," he said, referring to his vaccine hesitancy. "To me, it seemed really rushed and it seemed like, you know, there could be a lot of effects that happen later on in future that we won't know about."

The 27-year-old, who runs and works out every day, also wasn't too worried about contracting the virus, although he said he has taken all the precautions in his work as a handyman.

"Me believing that being young and strong, and in great shape, I thought this wouldn't affect me this way - it's not true," he said.

While his vaccine concerns haven't gone away, he now plans to get a vaccine as soon as he's able to.

"I do regret not getting the vaccine already because I would not want to go through this. I would not want to go through what I'm going through right now," he said. "And any step we take towards ending this virus is a good step."


