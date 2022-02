Top-selling Valentine's Day candies by state revealed

The type of candy you get from your valentine might depend on what state you're in.A list of the top-selling Valentine's Day candies for each state was released, according to candystore.com . The list was created based off sales data from the past 14 years from online bulk candy store and industry partners, the company said.California's top choice was candy-hearts, second was heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and 3rd was M&Ms.Eleven other states including Florida and Virginia rated candy-hearts as the top candy.New York, Tennessee and Colorado are among 16 states that favor heart-shaped boxes of chocolates.Nine states preferred M&M's, including Iowa, New Jersey and Maryland.Valentine's Day candy sales dropped more than 20% last year because of the pandemic, but this year, the National Retail Federation expects near-record-breaking candy sales!To see what the most popular candy is for your state, head over to candystore.com.