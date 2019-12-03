Fellow van passenger snatches Brooklyn woman's purse, witness gets it back

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a violent purse snatching in Brooklyn.

Video shows the man running off with the victim's bag.

It happened on Friday, November 8th around 5:50 p.m. as the 39-year-old woman was riding in a dollar van.

The thief was in the van with her, and when he got out near Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue, he grabbed her bag and punched her in the face.

An eyewitness who watched the whole thing play out chased the man down and got the purse back.

The woman sustained a bruised lip and did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

