NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island --Police say a Long Island man has been crushed to death by a van as he worked under it.
The accident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday in North Amityville.
Suffolk County police say 59-year-old Michael Callejo was working under a 2001 Ford van when the vehicle apparently slipped out of gear and crushed him.
Callejo was pronounced dead at the scene.
