CAR ACCIDENT

Van slips, fatally crushes man working under it on Long Island

NORTH AMITYVILLE, Long Island --
Police say a Long Island man has been crushed to death by a van as he worked under it.

The accident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday in North Amityville.

Suffolk County police say 59-year-old Michael Callejo was working under a 2001 Ford van when the vehicle apparently slipped out of gear and crushed him.

Callejo was pronounced dead at the scene.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentNorth AmityvilleSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR ACCIDENT
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
SUV jumps curb, hits 2 women at Gramercy bus stop
2 people critically injured after SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
More car accident
Top Stories
Man fatally stabs 17-year-old brother on Long Island, police say
Police: Human remains found in bags on Bronx sidewalk
6 injured, 5 seriously, in Staten Island building fire
Police search for NYC purse snatchers who push women to ground
1 dead, 2 injured at high school football game shooting
Trump's morning tweetstorm slams FBI's Clinton email investigation
Mom of boy killed by father plans to sue over Amber Alert denial
LI school struck by lightning won't open in time for start of classes
Show More
Lane Weather Update: Hawaii hit with flash flooding, punishing winds
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Suspect surrenders to NYPD in UES high-rise shootings
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
Doctor killed family with gas-filled yoga ball, police say
More News