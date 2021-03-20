Man steals idling van with teen inside, crashes into scaffolding in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A deliveryman and his 15-year-old son are recovering after the man's idling van, with the teenager inside, was stolen and crashed into scaffolding Saturday in Manhattan.

The 38-year-old, who is an employee at Gian Piero Bakery in Astoria, Queens, had left the van idling as he was delivering bread to businesses on West 44th Street in Times Square around 5:30 a.m.

That's when police say another man stole the vehicle, drove it about a block, and crashed into scaffolding at the corner of West 45th Street and 7th Avenue.

The deliveryman suffered a broken leg and broken hand after he grabbed onto the van as it sped away.

The 15-year-old boy was in the van at the time, it's not clear if he was injured.

They were both taken to the hospital.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychological evaluation.

Police say charges against him are pending.

MORE NEWS: Video shows gunman walk into 1 of 3 spas before deadly Atlanta shootings
EMBED More News Videos

ABC's Christine Sloan has the latest on the killings in Atlanta.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squaremanhattannew york citycar crashcar accidentbakeryman injuredscaffoldingteenagerteenstolen car
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illegal club in Manhattan busted for 2nd time this year
Cuomo accuser: Only way to hold governor accountable is to 'impeach him'
CDC: Women more likely to have serious side effects from COVID vaccine
Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
GOP warns HR 1 could be 'absolutely devastating for Republicans'
Police release photo of car involved in hit-and-run death
Show More
Suspicious letters sent to NYC schools as 7th incident reported
NYC strip clubs sue New York state over COVID shutdown
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Video shows gunman walk into Atlanta spa before deadly shootings
More TOP STORIES News