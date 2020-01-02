Vandal rings in new year by going on tire-slashing spree on Long Island

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- Residents of one Long Island neighborhood woke up on the first day of the new year to discover their tires had been slashed.Police in Suffolk County say they received multiple reports Wednesday of tire slashings on Louis Kossuth Avenue.Henry Piacentino said he started the new year with a $300 dent in his wallet after he had to replace two tires on his SUV.Authorities say he wasn't alone. As neighbors on the block finished their celebrations, someone apparently spent the night roaming their street and destroying dozens of tires.Kelly McQuail's car was also hit by the vandal."There have been tow trucks coming up and down the block all morning just taking cars away," McQuail said.Police say they have not made any arrests and are working to find a suspect description.Neighbors say nothing like this has happened before so they don't know why this person chose their block"It's kind of crazy it was the entire block, there was no other block where this happened" McQuail said.Whoever it is, the neighbors say they're starting their first day of 2020 with a watchful eye."First day of the year, I guess a drunk guy running around trying to have fun," Piacentino said.----------