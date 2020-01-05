Vandalism spree investigated as hate crime after menorah, church windows damaged in Westchester

YORKTOWN, New York (WABC) -- Authorities in Westchester are investigating a vandalism spree as a hate crime after a menorah and church windows were damaged.The string of vandalism occurred in the early morning Saturday on both town and private property in Yorktown.Police say the vandal or vandals destroyed four glass doors at the Yorktown Stage, broke windows at two churches and the town library, and also hit a menorah at a nearby field.Police are now reviewing security camera video, hoping to identify possible suspects.Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater and Police Chief Robert Noble released the following joint statement:"Earlier this morning, several acts of vandalism were discovered on Town Property. Four glass doors were shattered at the Yorktown Stage, a menorah was toppled at Veterans' Field, and multiple windows were broken at the John C. Hart Memorial Library. In addition, windows at the First Presbyterian Church and the St. Patrick's Old Stone Church were also destroyed. As soon as these criminal acts were discovered, town government took immediate action."The Yorktown Police Department opened an investigation and are currently collecting evidence and reviewing surveillance video in the surrounding areas.At this point, the incidents appear linked. Town personnel is repairing the damaged town facilities."The Town of Yorktown wholeheartedly condemns these hateful and disrespectful acts. We will attempt to identify and hold accountable those responsible to the fullest extent of the law," said Slater and Noble.They both agreed that destructive acts such as these have no place in Yorktown, and they have no place in any community.Westchester County Executive George Latimer said, "I am deeply concerned about the latest rash of vandalism, this time in Yorktown, directed against Judaism and Catholicism. My office is in communication with the Town and has offered the help and support of the Human Rights Commission and the Westchester County Public Safety Department."Authorities said the town is monitoring all other public facilities, and the Yorktown Police will maintain an increased presence.----------