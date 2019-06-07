Vandals caught on camera damaging cars in Miller Place, Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
MILLER PLACE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- New video shows two people vandalizing cars in Suffolk County.

Security cameras captured the vandals damaging the tires on cars in Miller Place.

Police say the people busted the tires and windows on at least four cars between May 23rd and 24th.

The cars were all parked in the driveways of homes on Miller Place Road.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miller placesuffolk countycarsvandalismcaught on camera
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Man swinging, stabbing at bus stopped by driver, Good Samaritans
1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting
NJ woman celebrates 110th birthday with party, call from governor
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty for Friday
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
Man dies after being found with head trauma in Montauk park
Show More
Partial building collapse forces evacuations in Brooklyn
Brother of slain EMT graduates, gets sister's badge number
Granger Smith's son, 3, dies in drowning accident
West Point cadet dead, 21 hurt after cargo truck overturns
Dr. John, 'Right Place, Wrong Time' singer, dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News