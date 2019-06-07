Vandals caught on camera damaging cars in Miller Place, Suffolk County

MILLER PLACE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- New video shows two people vandalizing cars in Suffolk County.
Security cameras captured the vandals damaging the tires on cars in Miller Place.
Police say the people busted the tires and windows on at least four cars between May 23rd and 24th.
The cars were all parked in the driveways of homes on Miller Place Road.
So far, no arrests have been made.
