Police are searching for the person or people responsible for causing more than $100,000 in damage to a golf course in Suffolk County.A Crab Meadow Golf Course employee discovered the damage to the greens after it happened overnight between July 30 and July 31.Town of Huntington officials believe it was done deliberately with a pick or an ax. They think the person knows the course because the four greens that were damaged are not well-lit at night.The golf course does have gates that lock at night, but there is a nature preserve nearby, and that's how officials believe the person got in.The damage amounts to $124,000, but there is a $50,000 deductible through the town's insurance. Officials are using reserve funds from the Parks and Recreation budget to pay for the repairs.Repair work on three of the damaged greens is underway. One of the greens only sustained minor damage so it was repaired quickly."It's very sad that people would go after something that's owned by the residents and destroy it in such a vicious way, and the damage that it did, you know, it took our four holes," Chad Lupinacci, Town of Huntington Supervisor, said.There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for the damage. Half of the reward money is from the Suffolk County Police and the other half is from an anonymous donor -- a person who uses the golf course regularly and is horrified that this happened.The town is offering golfers a 10 percent discount off green fees while the repair work is underway.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.----------