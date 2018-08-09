Vandals cause $124K in damage at Crab Meadow Golf Course on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne has the latest in Suffolk County.

By
NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police are searching for the person or people responsible for causing more than $100,000 in damage to a golf course in Suffolk County.

A Crab Meadow Golf Course employee discovered the damage to the greens after it happened overnight between July 30 and July 31.

Town of Huntington officials believe it was done deliberately with a pick or an ax. They think the person knows the course because the four greens that were damaged are not well-lit at night.

The golf course does have gates that lock at night, but there is a nature preserve nearby, and that's how officials believe the person got in.

The damage amounts to $124,000, but there is a $50,000 deductible through the town's insurance. Officials are using reserve funds from the Parks and Recreation budget to pay for the repairs.

Repair work on three of the damaged greens is underway. One of the greens only sustained minor damage so it was repaired quickly.

"It's very sad that people would go after something that's owned by the residents and destroy it in such a vicious way, and the damage that it did, you know, it took our four holes," Chad Lupinacci, Town of Huntington Supervisor, said.

There is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for the damage. Half of the reward money is from the Suffolk County Police and the other half is from an anonymous donor -- a person who uses the golf course regularly and is horrified that this happened.

The town is offering golfers a 10 percent discount off green fees while the repair work is underway.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismgolfNorthportSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Young brother and sister missing in Brooklyn
Going, going, gone! 75 goats, sheep escape NJ auction
3 seriously injured in Brooklyn residential fire
VIDEO: Teen pushed off 30-foot bridge in Washington
Robbery suspect wanted in string of violent attacks on women
Melania Trump's parents are sworn in as US citizens in NYC
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Dad at center of viral overdose photo thanks God he's alive
Show More
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Parents: Airline put our kids in a hotel and didn't tell us
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
More News