Vandals destroy Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport

NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) --Police are searching for the person or people responsible for thousands of dollars in damage at a golf course in Suffolk County.
Pictures show the damage done to the greens at Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport.
Police say whoever did it struck overnight last week.
It'll cost about $50,000 to complete the repairs.
The course has three temporary greens open and is offering a 10% discount while they fix the damage.
