Vandals destroy Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport.

Eyewitness News
NORTHPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police are searching for the person or people responsible for thousands of dollars in damage at a golf course in Suffolk County.

Pictures show the damage done to the greens at Crab Meadow Golf Course in Northport.

Police say whoever did it struck overnight last week.

It'll cost about $50,000 to complete the repairs.

The course has three temporary greens open and is offering a 10% discount while they fix the damage.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismgolfNorthportSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Robbery suspect wears 'I Love NY' shirt, surgical mask
Gov. Murphy to address NJ Transit chronic cancellations
Dad of baby found dead in river detained in Thailand
Woman tells cop she's a 'clean, thoroughbred, white girl'
Husband killed wife, himself at hospital over her illness
NJ principal arrested on child pornography charges
Mother upset that Taser used on 11-year-old daughter
Man allegedly trained kids for school shooting at compound
Show More
4 people shot in Paterson
Suspected serial arsonist arrested after 16 NYC fires
Corrections officers attacked in 2 incidents
Venomous rattlesnake captured in South Jersey
Exclusive: NYPD officers recount dramatic rescue on fishing boat
More News