Kobe Bryant lawsuit: Vanessa Bryant submits wrongful death claim over helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna

LOS ANGELES -- Vanessa Bryant is suing the company involved in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant last month.

Kobe and Gianna were among 9 people killed in the crash.

The wrongful death claim was submitted Monday morning, the day of the public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant's touching tribute to Kobe, Gigi: 'We love you both and miss you'
EMBED More News Videos

Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna.


In the claim, Bryant's attorney alleges Ara Zobayan "failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff."''

The lawsuit also alleges "he failed to obtain proper weather data" prior to the flight.

The claim also names Zobayan's estate as a defendant.

PHOTOS: Kobe and Gianna Bryant 'Celebration of Life' memorial
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycalabasaskobe bryanthelicopter crashlawsuit
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant, 41, dies after helicopter crashes in Calabasas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Jimmy Kimmel 'grateful for the time we had' with Gianna, Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Without Warning: Thousands living without working fire alarms
Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, 3rd-degree rape
Dow drops more than 1,000 points amid coronavirus concerns
Rangers goalie breaks rib in NYC crash, team locks up Kreider
Show More
Man accused of killing wife of 37 years during fight in LI home
Students buy plane ticket to get $227 meal from Chick-fil-A
Car slams into crowd at carnival in Germany, dozens injured
Sick raccoons prompt CT town to close park to dogs
Woman loses life savings in Apple Support impostor scam
More TOP STORIES News