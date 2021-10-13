'Vax to the Movies': NYC launching pop-up COVID vaccine sites at theaters

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11117506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nearly one month after her body was found in Wyoming, the coroner announced that Gabby Petito died by strangulation.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11117275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," and they want your help finding a name.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced the launch of the "Vax to the Movies" initiative, which will open pop-up COVID vaccine sites outside movie theaters."You are going to see vaccination sites all around where you can get vaccinated right outside a movie theater, go in, and go enjoy a movie," he said. "We have found these mobile pop up sites are some of the most successful things we have done in the vaccination effort."Beginning this weekend, movie patrons can get vaccinated at the following theaters:--AMC Magic Johnson Harlem--Regal Union Square--Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas--Regal UA Sheepshead Bay--Regal A Kaufman Astoria--Regal Bricktown Charleston"Great movies coming out," de Blasio said. "I know a lot of us are excited James Bond is back, and we can go see him in the movie theater. You can get vaccinated, you can get the $100 incentive, and you can go to the movies. $100, that can buy you a lot of popcorn."The city is also marking one month since its Key 2 NYC initiative launched requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor activities, including theaters, restaurants and gyms.De Blasio said just 15 violations were issued during that first month.He said the city has canvassed more than 50,000 businesses, assisted thousands more, and conducted more than 31,000 inspections.The city vaccination rate has increased by 9% during that time, and up 13% among the 18-34 age group.