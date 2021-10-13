'Vax to the Movies': NYC launching pop-up COVID vaccine sites at theaters

"You are going to see vaccination sites all around where you can get vaccinated right outside a movie theater, go in, and go enjoy a movie," he said. "We have found these mobile pop up sites are some of the most successful things we have done in the vaccination effort."
Beginning this weekend, movie patrons can get vaccinated at the following theaters:
--AMC Magic Johnson Harlem
--Regal Union Square
--Concourse Plaza Multiplex Cinemas
--Regal UA Sheepshead Bay
--Regal A Kaufman Astoria
--Regal Bricktown Charleston
"Great movies coming out," de Blasio said. "I know a lot of us are excited James Bond is back, and we can go see him in the movie theater. You can get vaccinated, you can get the $100 incentive, and you can go to the movies. $100, that can buy you a lot of popcorn."
ALSO READ | Coroner says Gabby Petito died by strangulation
The city is also marking one month since its Key 2 NYC initiative launched requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor activities, including theaters, restaurants and gyms.
De Blasio said just 15 violations were issued during that first month.
He said the city has canvassed more than 50,000 businesses, assisted thousands more, and conducted more than 31,000 inspections.
The city vaccination rate has increased by 9% during that time, and up 13% among the 18-34 age group.
MORE NEWS | Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question