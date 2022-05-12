Personal Finance

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas resort gives surprise $5,000 bonuses to all 5,400 workers

Blackstone executives and resort CEO Bill McBeath credited employees with dedication and working through the pandemic.
EMBED <>More Videos

Las Vegas hotel gives $5K bonuses to all employees

LAS VEGAS -- Joyous bedlam erupted Wednesday at an employee appreciation and awards buffet at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas when the resort chief executive announced that all 5,400 people who work there will receive a $5,000 bonus.

"It's amazing!" said Edgar Rives, a cook for nine years in the employee cafeteria, after a round of high-five hand slaps and hugs with dancing co-workers at The Chelsea theater at the Las Vegas Strip property. "It's a big surprise."

The 55-year-old El Salvador immigrant and U.S. citizen said he'll leave it to his wife to decide how to spend the money.

Perhaps half of the resort's workers attended the noontime midweek event, where executives from Blackstone Real Estate Americas and the Cosmopolitan, including resort President and CEO Bill McBeath, credited them with maintaining "a youthful, exuberant brand" while working through the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's you, every single day, that makes a difference," said Daniel Espino, Cosmopolitan chief people officer. "Whether you clean the rooms, cook the food, are dealing cards, serving drinks, at the front desk."

McBeath noted the resort had donated more than $9 million to charities during the last seven years, and he awarded vacation trips to San Diego and Hawaii to two company employees: Staci Stafford, a housekeeping worker trainer, and Samira Harbali, a server at the resort.

Company representatives said the all-employee bonus announced Wednesday will cost the resort more than $27 million.

Blackstone, the New York-based private equity firm, owns the approximately 3,000-room, two-tower property. It plans in coming weeks to complete a $1.6 billion sale of property operations to casino giant MGM Resorts International.

The Cosmopolitan sits between two other MGM-owed Strip properties: Bellagio and the multi-resort City Center complex.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeemploymenteconomyhotelu.s. & worldjobs
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Convicted sex offender charged in Bronx elevator rape
15-year-old charged in shooting outside Queens school
Man working on pickup truck struck, killed outside Long Island home
75 NJ gas stations lowering prices Friday in push for self-serve law
AccuWeather: Showers and drizzle
6 emaciated kittens found abandoned in NJ alley
15-year-old girl fatally shot in head, 4 others wounded in NJ
Show More
NYC teacher accused of abusing four 10-year-old female students
Truck slams into NY home, narrowly missing sleeping 13-year-old
Why homemade baby formula could be dangerous
Ashley Judd opens up on losing mother to 'disease of mental illness'
All NYC public school students to be screened for dyslexia
More TOP STORIES News