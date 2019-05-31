Vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians, crashes into building in Bath Beach, Brooklyn

It happened around 2 p.m. on 86th Street near Bay 34th Street in Bath Beach.
(Bath Beach, Brooklyn) Truck Crashed Into Store, Person Struck — Medics are on scene at Bay 34th St & 86th St. At least one person is injured. The driver attempted to flee the scene. Updates here: https://t.co/rho1ufXO7p #CitizenApp #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/EzfnmWL6Y8— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) May 31, 2019
The victims, a male and female, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Both are expected to survive.
Video from NewsCopter7 shows heavy damage visible from the outside of the building and a truck with front-end damage. It is unclear if the truck is the vehicle that crashed into the building.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
