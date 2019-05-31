Vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians, crashes into building in Bath Beach, Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle, which then hit the front of a building in Brooklyn Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. on 86th Street near Bay 34th Street in Bath Beach.



The victims, a male and female, were taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Both are expected to survive.

Video from NewsCopter7 shows heavy damage visible from the outside of the building and a truck with front-end damage. It is unclear if the truck is the vehicle that crashed into the building.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

