Verizon crew finds body inside Midtown Manhattan manhole

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police in Manhattan are investigating a gruesome discovery after a Verizon crew found a man's body in a manhole Tuesday.Workers say they were overcome by a strong smell the moment the cover was lifted, and now, authorities are trying to determine how the body got there.The crew had pried off the 200-pound manhole cover on 58th Street between Eighth Avenue and Broadway in the early morning hours. The shaft houses mostly telephone wiring and has no other access than the manhole cover, officials said.The victim is believed to be homeless."They pulled out the body, it was all kinda mangled," witness James Jones said. "I was trying to figure out how did he get there, when they got all these cameras here?The body was removed, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death and perhaps the man's identity.The workers say lifting a manhole is a two-man job due to the cover's weight and the tool required to open it, so they wonder how in a very busy part of town the body could have ended up below ground with the manhole cover put back on.By mid-morning, Verizon crews were still pumping fresh air into the shaft so they could eventually work there.Jones, a homeless man who saw it all happen, can't help but wonder what happened to the man."They say he was a homeless man," he said. "We got to be careful out here. You see what happened a couple of days ago with the homeless."