Suspect arrested in shooting of 3 students of Palestinian descent in Vermont, police say

BURLINGTON, Vt. -- A 48-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the shootings of three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, police said.

Jason J. Eaton was detained at about 3:30 p.m. near the site of the shooting, the Burlington Police Department said in a press release. A search warrant of his home later in the evening "gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting," police said.

Eaton was arrested late Sunday and is expected to be arraigned Monday morning, police said.

The college students had been wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Burlington, Vermont, by an unidentified gunman, who opened fire at them "without speaking," police had said in a statement on Sunday.

A preliminary investigation by the Burlington Police Department determined the three students, all in their 20s, were shot outside the home of one of the victim's relatives, which they were visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday, police said in a statement Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Luke Barr, Deena Zaru and Bill Hutchinson contributed to this story.