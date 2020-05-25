coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Queens veteran plays 'Taps' to pay tribute to lives lost during COVID-19 pandemic

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It is normally a time during which we honor fallen members of the military, but a veteran in Queens took time out to pay tribute to the lives lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

John Christ performed 'Taps' - a bugle call typically played at military funerals - on the steps of his home.

He is also a dove keeper, and moments later, released his bevy into the sky.

