Veterans relocated from Orange County hotel to make room for migrants

NEWBURGH, New York (WABC) -- Nearly two dozen homeless veterans in Orange County have been relocated from a hotel they've been staying in to accommodate the influx of migrants.

A non-profit group said 20 veterans at The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh were given a one-day notice to vacate. They are being sent to a different hotel in the area.

Two couples also claim the hotel canceled reservations for more than 50 rooms booked for their upcoming weddings.

The hotel is using those rooms to house dozens of asylum seekers who are being bussed in from New York City.

Joseph Brooks is a 62-year-old retired food service worker who is also in need of a new place to sleep after a one month stay at the Newburgh Ramada.

He tried to re-book on Monday, but workers told him there are no vacancies until December because asylum seekers from New York City are soon to arrive.

"I got to find me another hotel," Brooks said. "I was going to try to get back here but it's not happening."

Not far away at the Crossroads Hotel, some of the newly-arrived migrants scrutinized their paperwork and wondered where their journey would take them next.

A lawsuit filed by Orange County leaders said to make room for the busloads of asylum seekers, hotel management canceled some reservations and evicted guests including some military veterans.

Something Vietnam Veteran Ronny Ymbras said is ridiculous.

"Could you imagine waking up in the morning for your coffee and they say, 'hey, you got to get out,'" Ymbras said. "Maybe the guy just found the room. Maybe he's been looking for a while. I just don't get it."

Back in the five boroughs several public schools will now serve as a temporary emergency shelter for asylum seekers, including P.S. 188 in Coney Island.

