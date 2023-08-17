Doctor explains risks from shellfish, seawater; how to stay safe from deadly vibrio bacteria

Dr. Bernard Camins of Mount Sinai explains the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria and what you can do to prevent illness.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three people have been killed by a deadly bacteria found in raw shellfish and seawater in the Tri-State area.

Precautions for avoiding the potentially deadly bacteria include protecting open wounds from seawater and, for those with compromised immune systems, forgoing raw or undercooked shellfish.

Symptoms of vibriosis include stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, and chills.

"I think it's important for everyone to look at the warning signs. While anyone can get sick from vibriosis, the majority of those who have complications or have severe disease are the ones who have cancer, diabetes, as your other expert spoke to, HIV, or someone who is taking immunosuppresive medication," Dr. Camins said.

Health officials say anyone can get vibriosis, the illness caused by the bacteria, but those with a weakened immune system or people taking medicine to decrease stomach acid levels may be more susceptible to infection or more likely to develop complications.

All of those killed in the Tri-State area were over the age of 55.

