Exclusive: Victim speaks out about random attack by group of men in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 43-year-old walking down a street was brutally attacked by a group of men in Harlem, leaving him bloody, bruised and needing stitches.One of the suspects came from behind and jumped on the victim, bringing him to the ground where the others joined in on the beating.Now the victim is talking exclusively with Eyewitness News about the random attack."They run, come behind me," he said. "If you can see, they start to hit me in my head first, then they hit me on the ground. And then they start to step on me, kick me, punch me."He spoke with us Monday night, recalling the incident. "I was blood all over," he said.The beating happened at about 3 a.m. Sept. 26. 'Kimmie', we'll call him, was walking with a friend on West 135th Street when he says three men jumped him from behind.He says they didn't steal or say anything, but they did leave him cut up and bleeding on the sidewalk."I'm asking them, 'what are you hitting me for, what's happening'? Maybe you blame me for a false accusation. What are you hitting me for'. They not say anything," said the victim.Police believe the men ran inside 105 West 137th Street while Kimmie was given stitches for the cut on his lip.A month later, he still doesn't know who attacked him, or why."Do you walk in fear?", we asked. "Yes I do," he said. "But I still go where I have to go. I still do what I have to do."Police are now asking for the public's help in tracking down the suspects.