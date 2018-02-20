Victim identified in deadly hit and run at LaGuardia Airport

Police are investigating whether the vehicle was involved in the accident

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating whether a vehicle found near the scene was involved in a hit and run accident that killed a bicyclist at LaGuardia Airport Monday night.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on airport property at Marine Terminal Road and Runway Drive, an access road.

Port Authority police say a 36-year-old man on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The victim was identified as Steven Morales of Queens.

Morales was an employee of Swissport International Ltd, a Swiss aviation services company providing airport ground and cargo handling services.


It is not yet known what type of vehicle struck the man.

Runway Drive was closed in both directions between 94th Street and Marine Terminal Road for the investigation but later reopened.

