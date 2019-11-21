Victim in fatal shooting at tobacco shop in Melrose, Bronx identified

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are working to determine if a deadly shooting inside a tobacco shop in the Bronx started as an armed robbery.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on East 167th Street just east of the Grand Concourse in the Melrose section.

Two people were shot. One of them is dead.

"We feel so sorry for his family, we feel sorry for ourselves," said shop owner J. J. Ali. "We lost the great man in this whole 'hood."

23-year-old Kashka Richards was well known to J. J. Ali. "Kush," as he was known, worked odd jobs in the neighborhood.

Now family and friends are mourning his loss.



"This great man, running for his life," said Ali. "And somebody chased him, started shooting at the store."

Crime scene investigators were at the store collecting evidence all night.

Officers were first called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. for the report of a 32-year-old man shot in the leg.

That man survived.

But officers discovered Richards' body in the back of the store. He was dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

"He was trying to survive," said Ali. "He was running for his life. That's what my worker told me, because my worker was behind the counter."

Police say this may have started as an armed robbery. A ski mask was left behind.

The shooter is still out there, and so is the gun.

"It's just crazy how the bad guys are walking around right now as we speak with a gun, concealed," said neighbor Sidney Flores. "And now that winter's here, you don't know who's carrying a gun with these big coats."

Police say they do have a suspect in mind.

Investigators are no strangers to this block, telling Eyewitness News that police have been called to this same area for gang activity in the past.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxmelrosefatal shooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Teen riding e-scooter struck and killed in NJ
PHOTOS: Raccoon spotted in Brooklyn subway station
British Airways delays, cancels several flights, JFK affected
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
Inmate allegedly hits Rikers officer with piece of wood
Show More
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a bit milder
Search for UPS truck in hit-and-run of Nassau County woman
Video: Dramatic rescue from burning car in CT
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
Syracuse U: Report of supremacist manifesto was likely hoax
More TOP STORIES News