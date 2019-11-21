Victim in fatal shooting at tobacco shop in Melrose, Bronx identified

Right now — crime scene investigators in the back of a Bronx tobacco shop on E. 167 near Grand Concourse after a man got shot in the head and killed. A second victim hospitalized. Possible attempted robbery. New details coming in. Turn on Channel 7. #abc7NY pic.twitter.com/ipLRLgMHWV — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) November 21, 2019

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are working to determine if a deadly shooting inside a tobacco shop in the Bronx started as an armed robbery.It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on East 167th Street just east of the Grand Concourse in the Melrose section.Two people were shot. One of them is dead."We feel so sorry for his family, we feel sorry for ourselves," said shop owner J. J. Ali. "We lost the great man in this whole 'hood."23-year-old Kashka Richards was well known to J. J. Ali. "Kush," as he was known, worked odd jobs in the neighborhood.Now family and friends are mourning his loss."This great man, running for his life," said Ali. "And somebody chased him, started shooting at the store."Crime scene investigators were at the store collecting evidence all night.Officers were first called to the scene shortly after 11 p.m. for the report of a 32-year-old man shot in the leg.That man survived.But officers discovered Richards' body in the back of the store. He was dead from a gunshot wound to the head."He was trying to survive," said Ali. "He was running for his life. That's what my worker told me, because my worker was behind the counter."Police say this may have started as an armed robbery. A ski mask was left behind.The shooter is still out there, and so is the gun."It's just crazy how the bad guys are walking around right now as we speak with a gun, concealed," said neighbor Sidney Flores. "And now that winter's here, you don't know who's carrying a gun with these big coats."Police say they do have a suspect in mind.Investigators are no strangers to this block, telling Eyewitness News that police have been called to this same area for gang activity in the past.----------