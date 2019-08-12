Victim stabbed in back during attempted robbery at pharmacy in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A victim was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 8700 block of Flatlands Avenue just after noon.

Police say the victim was stabbed once in the back but is expected to survive. It's unknown if anything was taken.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s about 5 feet 9 inches. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canarsiebrooklynnew york citycrimerobberyknife in back
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen accused of driving drunk after party, striking pedestrian
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
3 men wanted in rash of attempted robberies in Williamsburg
NYPD officers delivery baby in back seat of mom's car in NYC
More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community
Connecticut troopers rescue wandering dog on I-84
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Stormy Tuesday
Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue
DOB halts crane work by company responsible for July collapse
Tests indicate dangerous levels of lead in Newark water
Library's iconic lion statues to be cleaned, repaired
More TOP STORIES News