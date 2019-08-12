Victim stabbed in back during robbery in Brooklyn

(Photo/Shutterstock)

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A victim was stabbed in the back during a robbery in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 8700 block of Flatlands Avenue just after noon.

Police say the victim was stabbed once in the back but is expected to survive. It's unknown if anything was taken.

The suspect is described as a male in his 30s about 5 feet 9 inches. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canarsiebrooklynnew york citycrimerobberyknife in back
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen accused of driving drunk after party, striking pedestrian
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Olive Garden to offer Lifetime Pasta Pass
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled pond
DOB halts crane work by company responsible for July collapse
Dole Baby Spinach recalled due to possible salmonella issue
Show More
3 men wanted in rash of attempted robberies in Williamsburg
More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community
Man injured in shooting after dispute on Upper West Side
AccuWeather: Humidity returns
Airman's act of kindness caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News