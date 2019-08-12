Victim stabbed in back during robbery in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A victim was stabbed in the back during a robbery in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.The incident was reported in the 8700 block of Flatlands Avenue just after noon.Police say the victim was stabbed once in the back but is expected to survive. It's unknown if anything was taken.The suspect is described as a male in his 30s about 5 feet 9 inches. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jean shorts.----------