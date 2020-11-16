Victims found in stairwell of subway station after triple shooting in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Three people were shot in the Bronx on Monday afternoon following a dispute near a subway platform.

The shooting was reported on Grand Concourse and East 170th Street around 3 p.m.

Police say the argument broke out near or on the B/D platforms of the subway station.

One of the victims was shot in the stomach and the other two were shot in the legs.

MORE NEWS: Boy with autism robbed in Manhattan, 2nd suspect sought
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a second suspect after one man was arrested in connection with the robbery of a 14-year-old boy with autism in Manhattan.



All of the victims were found in the stairwell of the subway station.

The FDNY said it transported two patients to St. Barnabas Hospital and one to Lincoln Hospital. Their conditions are not yet known, but they are all expected to survive.

Few other details were released.

MORE NEWS: Cops bust illegal fight club dubbed 'Rumble in the Bronx'
EMBED More News Videos

A large indoor gathering in the Bronx was shut down by the New York City Sheriff's Department Saturday night.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citycrimetriple shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer hit by car that fled scene, crashed a few blocks away
Mayor says NYC schools open today and tomorrow
NJ restricts indoor, outdoor gatherings amid COVID-19 spike
New rules to know about debt collection
COVID CT Update: Lamont tests negative, will continue self-isolating
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
COVID News: Westchester city's stay-at-home advisory takes effect
Show More
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
Heavy wind causes damage across Tri-state area
2 firefighters hurt, extension cord causes fire that destroyed homes
Ex-Giant DeAndre Baker cleared of robbery; victims' lawyer arrested
Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit
More TOP STORIES News