HOSTAGE

Victims, gunman identified in California veterans home shooting tragedy

A day-long standoff in Yountville has ended in tragedy. The Napa County Coroner's office has identified the three female victims and male gunman that died after an armed gunman entered a staff meeting, taking hostages. (KGO-TV)

YOUNTVILLE, California --
A day-long standoff in a California veterans home Friday ended in tragedy. Officials with the Pathway Home program at the veterans facility identified the three female victims that were killed after an armed gunman entered a staff meeting, taking hostages.

Yountville officials confirm that the three female hostages that died in the standoff are Christine Loeber, executive director, Dr. Jen Golick, a therapist, and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.

The gunman has been identified as 36-year-old Albert Wong of Sacramento, a former member of the Pathway Home Program at the veterans facility.

This is an undated image of Albert Wong, the suspected gunman accused of killing 3 hostages at a Yountville veterans home.


The Pathway Home released a statement:

"These brave women were accomplished professionals who dedicated their careers to serving our nation's veterans and working closely with those in the greatest need of attention after deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. All of us at The Pathway Home are devastated by today's events. We stand with the families, friends, and colleagues who share in this terrible loss."

