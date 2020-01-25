Massive blast kills at least 2 at Houston industrial business

Officials have identified Gerardo Carasquillo and Frank Flores as two victims who were killed in fatal explosions.
What we know about the victims of the Houston explosion
The explosion happened around 4:25 a.m. in the 4500 block of Gessner Road. The origin of the explosion was at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company, according to it's website.
Houston police say the two victims are likely employees at Watson Grinding. One person had been earlier listed as unaccounted for. It's not clear if that missing person was a worker at the facility where it happened or was a resident who lived nearby.
They cannot say whether or not there are more victims at this time, but are continuing recovery efforts and using dogs to search the area.
A man who spoke to ABC13 said his 6-year-old niece was taken to Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital to be checked out. He said her family's house is close to the business that exploded and that his brother told him something fell on the little girl's head. The family is waiting to get more information about her condition.
Fire officials say at least 18 people have visited local emergency rooms, complaining of minor injuries and breathing issues. Witnesses told ABC13 they saw two injured people walk out of the debris field moments after the blast.
Local hospitals indicate 18 people have self-reported to ER's complaining of minor injuries associated with the explosion on Gessner such as breathing problems and cuts. Health Department tests show there is no indication of any air quality concerns.— Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) January 24, 2020
The largest debris field and damage is in the area between Gessner and Steffani Lane in the Westbranch neighborhood. As of Friday afternoon, police closed off two nearby neighborhoods - Westbranch and Carverdale - that were impacted by the blast.
Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena said 180 to 190 homes have some damage.
Officials aren't 100 percent sure of the identity of the victims, but they say there is a high probability they are workers because they're the only two people missing and their vehicles were at the location.
Acevedo said families of the two victims have been contacted and he asked that people pray for the families.
One of the victim's family members is a U.S. Marine, but the Marine Corps will not let him come home to his family until they are sure that his family member is deceased, according to Acevedo. To that, Acevedo asked that everyone tweet the Marines to convince them to allow their son to come home.
Chief Acevedo said residents would be the only people allowed to go back to those neighborhoods. Earlier, he said patrols will be watching the neighborhoods where people left their homes. He warned looters will be charged.
"You will not be given a slap on the wrist. I want you to think back to Hurricane Harvey when we caught someone looting and they were sentenced to 20 years in prison," Acevedo said.
Entire structures were destroyed in the blast. Homes were blown off their foundations in the adjoining neighborhood, authorities said.
Broken windows, doors, and garage doors were also reported across a wide area around the blast site.
As a result of the blast, at least 48 people were directed to a temporary shelter at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Shadowdale Drive, according to the Houston Fire Department.
An overnight shelter was later set up at the Fairbanks United Methodist Church at 14210 Aston St.
The ATF was responding to the site, though, the Houston Fire Department will remain the lead agency, according to ATF spokesperson Nicole Strong.
The agency later added that its five National Response Teams were sent to Houston, consisting of 30 members who include arson investigators, bomb technicians, scientists, and engineers.
Dogs have been brought in to assist with searching the area.
Firefighters were walking door to door in a neighborhood next to the blast site. Crews were being advised to move away from the area as the response continued.
What we know about propylene
There was no evidence of terrorism or that the cause of the explosion was intentional, according to Acevedo.
The owner of the facility told Eyewitness News the explosion originated from a propylene tank.
Propylene is an extremely flammable gas that is used to make a variety of products.
Two Cy-Fair ISD schools, Bane Elementary School and Dean Middle School, were closed Friday after the explosion. Spring Branch ISD remained open, but will keep students inside due to air quality concerns, according to a statement from school district officials.
"In an abundance of precaution, students will remain indoors at nearby schools due to air quality concerns. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the website and social media as they become available," Cy-Fair ISD officials told ABC13.
As schools prepare to let out for the day, Cy-Fair ISD officials said that all neighborhoods that were accessible by buses in the morning should be accessible by buses again in the afternoon. They asked parents to be patient as there could be transportation delays. If students are not able to be safely transported home, they will be returned to the campus. Parents will be notified to pick up their children from the campus.
SBISD facilities are fine as of this time, and we plan for a regular school day at all SBISD schools. We anticipate transportation delays.— Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) January 24, 2020
