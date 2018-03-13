Police are looking for six teenagers who were caught on camera attacking a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx Sunday, and they're hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests.Authorities said the victim was chased and assaulted by the group of unidentified individuals around 10:25 p.m. on the 1200 block of Stebbins Avenue in the Foxhurst section.The suspects, six male teenagers, fled toward Prospect Avenue.The boy suffered a broken eye socket and stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------