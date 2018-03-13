ASSAULT

Video: 14-year-old chased, attacked by 6 teens in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows six teens attacking a 14-year-old in the Bronx. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
FOXHURST, The Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for six teenagers who were caught on camera attacking a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx Sunday, and they're hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests.

Authorities said the victim was chased and assaulted by the group of unidentified individuals around 10:25 p.m. on the 1200 block of Stebbins Avenue in the Foxhurst section.

The suspects, six male teenagers, fled toward Prospect Avenue.

The boy suffered a broken eye socket and stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teenattackassaultBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ASSAULT
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Off-duty NJ cop, friend accused of beating man unconscious
Police: Man attacks officers with dumbbell at LI group home
Robbery suspect dies after falling onto third rail in Brooklyn
Police: Man kicked doctor, set bed sheets on fire at LI hospital
More assault
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News