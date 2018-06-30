VIDEO: 2 boaters rescued by NYPD

The NYPD rescued two boaters after their small raft was struck by a 30-foot-long boat.It happened east of Floyd Bennett Field on Friday.The collision overturned the raft, which left the two victims in the water.NYPD scuba divers were then deployed from a helicopter to rescue the men.One victim, a 62-year-old man, suffered a head injury, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.Both victims were transported to medical hospitals in stable condition.No arrests were made.----------